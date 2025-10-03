After an iconic night in Poland, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner lifted the tone by joking that the love he gets from supporters could make his wife envious.

His words followed, leading the Eagles to a record-breaking undefeated streak that transformed the club into one of the most thrilling stories in English football.

With confidence, Palace declared themselves on the European scene by beating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in Lubin. Midway through the first period, Daniel Muñoz started the scoring. With a superb header before Eddie Nketiah closed the win just after the hour mark.

Palace never appeared in danger of losing their advantage even after Borna Sosa was dismissed, demonstrating maturity far more than a team making their European debut.

The outcome on Thursday is more than just three points; it marks a change in Palace’s character under Glasner. Having won 19 games across all competitions, the Eagles are now undefeated and surpass the previous team record of 18 established in 1969.

In the process, Palace raised the Community Shield and the FA Cup, thereby elevating the club from mid-table invisibility to a red-hot scene. side is gaining prominence across the continent.

Glasner, however, stayed grounded despite the jubilation. Asked about his accomplishments, he quipped, saying that his wife sometimes felt jealous of the attention, even if the fans’ admiration was nice.

Smilingly, he said that after 30 years together, she trusts him to keep the attention where it belongs—on the pitch and the team’s growth.

Beyond the jokes, the work of the Austrian manager speaks volumes. At present second in the Premier League, Palace is the sole undefeated team left in the top division.

Among supporters, their performance has sparked hope that the club might compete for more than just survival or mid-table mediocrity this year.

The focus turns back to household responsibilities, with an away game against Everton upcoming. For Glasner and his team, the goal is obvious: to build on their amazing run and show that their European breakthrough is only the start of Selhurst Park’s fresh period.