September 26, 2025 - 3:13 PM

Fresh Twist in Enugu Varsity Murder Case as Police Arraign Two Suspects

— By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

Your Continued Trial of Suspects by Ordeal Impeding Access to Justice— Police Warns Anambra Communities
The Enugu State Police Command says two male suspects have been arraigned in court for the alleged murder of Nweze Chiebonam (29), a student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

A statement on Thursday by the State Police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe said the suspects, Ezema Onyedikachi (27) and Ugwu Chigozie Anthony (21), have been remanded in correctional custody pending trial.

SP Ndukwe, in the statement, said the duo were charged with conspiracy and murder following their arrest in connection with the killing, which occurred during a bonfire night organized by the Faculty of Arts, Department of Archaeology/Heritage Studies on September 12, 2025.

According to the police, the violence stemmed from a minor accident involving the vehicle of Ugwu Anthony and that of the deceased at about 3 a.m. as attendees were leaving the event.

“Although the quarrel was initially resolved, further investigation revealed that the suspects later conspired, armed themselves with a dagger, and launched a second attack on Chiebonam.

“In the course of the assault, Ezema Onyedikachi collected the dagger from Ugwu Anthony and stabbed Nweze Chiebonam fatally in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the attending doctor.

“The dagger used in the attack was also recovered,” the police statement read.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has described the incident as both unfortunate and avoidable.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved family while urging young people to embrace non-violent conflict resolution.

“Citizens, particularly the youths, must eschew violence, exercise self-control, and resolve disputes peacefully,” CP Giwa cautioned.

Kenechukwu Ofomah
