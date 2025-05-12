EPL: Arsenal Fight Back to Secure Draw Against Liverpool at Anfield

Arsenal came down from a two goal down to pick a point against Liverpool at Anfield following a 2-2 draw in the Premier League matchday 36.



After eliminating the UEFA Champions League, the Gunners would need to pick maximum points from the remaining six so as to help them cement their spot the next season UEFA Champions League tournament.

What Happened?

Liverpool had taken an early lead after Cody Gapko and Luiz Diaz scored in the 20th and 21st minutes respectively as Liverpool hold on to the lead after the first half. In the second half, Arsenal bounced back scoring in 47th and 70th minutes through Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino brilliances.

What Next?

Arsenal could maintained their second spot on the summit should they win their remaining two games of the season as making the UCL is the only thing they are playing for.