LASG, FRSC Seeks Cooperation on Accident-free Traffic Along Nation’s Highways

Lagos State Government has assured the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) of its cooperation and support in terms of database collection to enhance good security in the country, especially in the area of traffic management.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat gave the assurance yesterday while receiving on behalf of the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshal Daudu Ali Biu who was on a courtesy visit to the Office of the Deputy Governor at the Round House, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, whatever support the corps needs they will get from the state because it is to save the lives of the citizens and make the road a safe place for drivers and passersby.

He stated that the corps members should educate Nigerians on driving rules, road signs, and testing, among others, before getting their driver’s license, saying “Let there be a pamphlet that people can buy and read for them to know the road signs and the meaning. It will go a long way to show your effort and all other things put together we will save the lives of Nigerians”.

Speaking further, Dr Hamzat stressed that a greater number of vehicle accidents are caused by drunk drivers. He noted that the Federal Road Safety Corps should be working more closely with the Police and state traffic officials to ensure that drivers are well informed.

Citing examples of when some of the Lagos State officials went to some parks in the state to run tests on drivers who were already on the steering wheel, Hamzat stated that a lot of them did not pass the test because they did not know anything about the road, traffic rules nor the vehicle.

Furthermore, he said before getting a driver’s license in Lagos, there is always an eye check to ensure that their sight is good and they can see clearly while driving, noting that “I have never seen a truck driver with glasses, but that does not mean their eyesight is good”.

Speaking earlier, Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Daudu Ali Biu expressed the corps’ appreciation to the Lagos State Government for the tremendous cooperation and support.

He noted that they are in Lagos to meet with other stakeholders to discuss common issues and the way forward to ensure safety on Nigerian roads. He added that the relationship between the State and the Federal Road Safety Corps has come a long way.

Marshal Daudu listed the corps’ achievements in Lagos State to include the stationing of towing and operational vehicles along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the creation of new licensing centres, among others, adding that “we want the progress we are making to be seen in the state so that we can expand areas of cooperation for better traffic management and control in Lagos State”.