Lamido Vows to Join Forces to Unseat Tinubu in 2027

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has declared his readiness to align with any political movement aimed at removing President Bola Tinubu from office in 2027.

In an interview on Arise News monitored by The News Chronicle, Lamido, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he was open to any coalition regardless of its name that can dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His remarks follow the launch of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), a new opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, targeting the 2027 elections.

Lamido accused the Tinubu administration of deepening ethnic divides and weaponizing state institutions to stifle opposition.

He described the current government as one serving party interests rather than Nigerians.

“I will be part of any arrangement, no matter its nomenclature, to remove this incompetent and divisive government,” Lamido stated.