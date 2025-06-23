Kebbi Government Refutes Malami’s Claims on Zuru Attack, Says 30 Killed Not 200

The Kebbi State Government has expressed disappointment with former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), accusing him of politicizing sensitive security matters.

Malami had claimed that 200 people were killed in a recent bandit attack in Zuru Emirate. However, government officials have dismissed his statement as misleading and politically motivated.

In separate statements on Sunday night, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmad Birnin Kebbi, and the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, described Malami’s remarks as false and aimed at gaining political attention.

Providing a clearer picture of the incident, the Chairman of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area, Hussaini Aliyu Bena, explained that the attackers came from neighboring Zamfara State, targeting livestock and looting food items from shops.

“The bandits first attacked Seme village, where they stole cattle, then moved to Kyebu for the same purpose,” Bena said.

“In Seme, they killed six people and later murdered eight more in ‘Yar Kuka village. They also burned down 10 houses.” Bena confirmed that a total of 14 people were killed in Danko-Wasagu LGA.

He added that in Tadurga, a town in the Zuru Local Government Area, the attackers similarly rustled cattle, looted shops, and killed 16 people while retreating to their base.

“In total, 30 people lost their lives during the attack, with an unknown number of cattle stolen,” he concluded.