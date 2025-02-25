Lagos Unveils New Innovations To Combat Sexual and Domestic Abuses 

Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has introduced two innovations aimed at enhancing access to support services for domestic and sexual violence survivors and mandated reporters.

A statement by the government said, “These initiatives align with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to providing holistic support and justice for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

“The first innovation, Ask INU (I Need You), is a WhatsApp-based AI chat box designed to provide immediate information and referrals.

“By simply sending a message to 0812 893 7058 on WhatsApp, users can access timely, confidential, and accurate information about available support services. This tool ensures that survivors and those assisting them are empowered with critical knowledge of the resources at their disposal.

“Additionally, Lagos DSVA has launched a Self-Reporting tool via the Domestic and Sexual Violence Case Management System (DSVCMS). By visiting lagosdsvcms.org and clicking on the “Report” tab, survivors and mandated reporters can securely submit key case details.

“This tool also allows users to upload crucial evidence, including pictures, audio or video recordings, and medical reports. Strengthening evidence collection and preservation is a vital step in ensuring swift and effective justice.

“This intervention is particularly significant, considering that about 60% of survivors who originally had pictorial, documentary, or audio evidence of abuse either misplaced it, accidentally or voluntarily deleted it, or had their devices destroyed by their abusive partners.

“With this portal, survivors can securely store and retrieve their evidence when investigations commence or whenever they are ready to seek justice.

“The improved collection and preservation of evidence will play a key role in building survivors’ cases and strengthening the prosecution of domestic violence cases in Lagos State, an area that has previously faced significant challenges.

“According to Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary of Lagos DSVA, these efforts reflect the Agency’s commitment to leveraging technology to break the culture of silence, provide seamless access to support survivors and ensure perpetrator accountability.

“With these innovations, Lagos State continues to set the pace in the fight against domestic and sexual violence, ensuring survivors receive the support and justice they deserve while actively working to prevent future occurrences and reduce such incidents to the barest minimum.”