Lagos Deploys Digital Cameras To Support Live Motorbike Incidents Reportage 

In its continuous drive to improve real-time traffic reporting and deliver accurate updates to commuters, Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM has enhanced its operations with the acquisition of cutting-edge Insta360 One RS cameras to support live motorbike incidents reportage.

The Station’s General Manager, Tayo Akanle, who disclosed this today, added that the newly acquired Insta360 One RS cameras would enable the station’s reporters on motorbikes to capture high-quality live footage of traffic incidents and road situations.

He also said this footage can be streamed directly to the station’s social media platforms for real-time updates to the motoring public who need them for their daily navigation and also gives new experience to online audience.

According to Akanle, the Insta360 One RS camera is the latest release from Insta360 and boasts a variety of features that make it ideal for dynamic reporting. He noted that its modular design allows reporters to easily switch between a 4K action camera lens for traditional filming and a 360-degree lens for immersive and comprehensive traffic footage.

Other key features include of the Camera include 48MP high-quality photos and 4K video resolution, waterproof design for all-weather use, amazing stabilization technology for smooth and steady video, even on bumpy roads, ability to capture 360-degree video, ensuring full coverage of traffic incidents and road conditions.

Speaking about the acquisition further, Akanle said: ”Introducing these cameras will greatly enhance the station’s ability to provide commuters with real-time updates. The ability to capture 360-degree footage ensures our audience gets a complete view of incidents as they happen. This aligns with our commitment to leveraging technology to make Lagos traffic reporting the best in the country.”

The General Manager explained that the versatile Insta360 One RS cameras also enable seamless integration with social media platforms, allowing Lagos Traffic Radio to deliver engaging and creative content while ensuring commuters stay informed and prepared during their journeys.

He, therefore, implored residents to visit Lagos Traffic Radio’s social media platforms or tune in to 96.1FM for the latest traffic updates and information.’

