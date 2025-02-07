Governor Sule Reshuffles Administration, Swears in New Officials

Governor Sule announced the disengagement of special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, and personal assistants during a valedictory session on Friday, February 7, at the Government House.

He appreciated their contributions and hinted at potential reappointments.

He also swore in Barr. Labaran Magaji as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), alongside the Sole Administrator of Udege Development Area and board members of the College of Education, Akwanga.

The governor, who dissolved the state executive council in January, revealed he had submitted 16 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening.

