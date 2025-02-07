AI Predicts: 10 Things Nigerians Should Avoid in 2025

As a Nigerian in 2025, here are 10 things to avoid to stay ahead and secure:

1. Falling for Ponzi and Crypto Scams

With the rising cost of living, scammers will prey on desperate Nigerians. Avoid get-rich-quick schemes, fake investment platforms, and unverified “money doubling” opportunities.

2. Ignoring Cybersecurity Risks

Scammers hack bank accounts and SIM cards daily. Avoid using weak passwords, clicking on suspicious links, or sharing OTPs with anyone—even so-called “bank officials.”

3. Relying on Just One Source of Income

The economy is unpredictable, and job losses are increasing. Avoid financial struggles by exploring multiple income streams, freelancing, or investing wisely.

4. Ignoring the Effects of Inflation

Prices of goods and services will continue to rise. Avoid unnecessary spending and save on stable assets like dollars, gold, or land.

5. Blindly Trusting Politicians

With political tensions high, avoid believing everything politicians say. Always fact-check policies, promises, and economic decisions that affect your future.

6. Falling for Fake Job and Travel Scams

Many fake agencies will promise jobs abroad (Canada, UK, Dubai, etc.) and end up defrauding people. Avoid paying for unverified work visas or travel deals.

7. Depending Solely on the National Grid for Electricity

The power supply is unreliable. Avoid being stranded—invest in solar energy, inverters, or other alternatives to keep your business or daily life running smoothly.

8. Not Taking Personal Security Seriously

With rising insecurity (kidnappings, robberies, fraud), avoid careless movements at night, unnecessary flaunting of wealth, and trusting strangers blindly.

9. Ignoring Skill Development

AI and automation are replacing traditional jobs. Avoid career stagnation—learn tech skills, digital marketing, or other in-demand skills to stay competitive.

10. Neglecting Your Health

Medical costs are rising, and healthcare access is challenging. Avoid unhealthy eating, skipping checkups, or ignoring your mental health. Prevention is cheaper than cure.

Which of these is the biggest issue for Nigerians in 2025?

