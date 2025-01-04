Jere Federal Constituency Member Disburses N17.8 Million for Security Training in Borno State

The Member Representing Jere Federal Constituency, Engr. Satomi Ahmed has distributed N17.8 million during a one-day security training program held in Jere Local Government Area, Borno State.

The event, organized by the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in partnership with Jil Investment and General Concept Ltd, was themed “Controlling Jere Farming from Insurgency.”

It gathered key stakeholders, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Village Heads, and District Heads, to discuss strategies for improving security and fostering community collaboration.

In his address, Engr. Satomi emphasized the importance of community-driven efforts in addressing security challenges.

He praised local leaders and the CJTF for their commitment and sacrifices in maintaining peace and stability in the area.

“Our communities need to be equipped with the right knowledge, tools, and resources to effectively handle security challenges. This training is not just educational but also a way to recognize and reward the dedication of our local security stakeholders,” he stated.

The funds distributed during the program are part of a broader strategy to motivate and support local leaders and security operatives.

The disbursement breakdown includes 250 CJTF members N50,000 each, 41 Village Heads N100,000 each and 6 District Heads N200,000 each.

Participants expressed appreciation for the initiative, highlighting its potential to enhance cooperation, strengthen security measures, and ensure safer farming activities in the region.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Hon. Abba Kyari Abba Kolo, a member of the Borno State House of Assembly (Jere), and Hon. Inna Galadima, Chairperson of Jere Local Government.

