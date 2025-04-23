La Liga: Dani Olmo Breaks the Deadlock as Barcelona Extend Lead to 7 Points

Barcelona’s resilience paid off as they edged past a determined Real Mallorca side in their 33rd La Liga fixture of the season.

With the narrow victory, Barcelona now sit 7 points clear of Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand.

The match proved to be a tough challenge, with Real Mallorca putting up a strong defensive display, clearly intent on securing at least a goalless draw. Barcelona unleashed 40 shots—the most in a La Liga game over the past 15 years—but struggled to break through Mallorca’s defense.

The breakthrough finally came just a minute into the second half, when Dani Olmo found the back of the net, ending Mallorca’s resistance.

Head coach Hansi Flick praised the team’s performance, calling the match “fantastic.” He highlighted his side’s improved discipline compared to their previous outing and explained his decision to make eight changes to the lineup:

“Everyone did a great job, and it’s really positive to see all the players feeling like a part of the team. We had many chances to score more goals, but I’m happy with the performance overall.”

Barcelona’s next challenge is the Copa del Rey final, where they’ll face Real Madrid—their closest rival in the league.