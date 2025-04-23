Feared Criminal Baba Beru Killed During Police Confrontation in Kano

A well-known thug and suspected armed robber, Baba Beru, who had been terrorizing residents of Gwammaja and nearby areas in Kano, was killed on Tuesday during a clash with the police.

According to eyewitnesses and security sources, the incident happened during a routine police operation. When officers tried to arrest him, Baba Beru reportedly pulled out a knife and tried to attack them. The police responded with gunfire, killing him on the spot.

His death brought an end to months of fear in the area. Many local residents, who described him as a violent criminal involved in robberies and street attacks, celebrated the news.

The community praised the police for their quick and decisive action, though an official police statement has not yet been released at the time of this report.