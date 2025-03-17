Carabao Cup: Newcastle beat Liverpool to win first silverware for the first time in 70 years

Newcastle United has broken 70 years jinx by beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final to win their first silverware for the first time in 70 years.

After beating City in the League Cup at Wembley Stadium in 1955, the club has been searching for their first, and luck shone on them today at Wembley with a historic win over Liverpool.

The game which had begun with both side be careful had Liverpool controlled chunks of the possession against the Magpies but had no shot on target in the first half, unfortunately, the Reds went on to conceded through Dan Burns last minute of the first half.

In the 52nd minutes, Alexander Isak doubled Newcastle lead, it was at this moment the magpies begin to dream. Chiesa grabbed a late consolation goal for Liverpool but that was very late.

A nearby an embarrassing season for LIVERPOOL which have now crashed out of the FA Cup, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

As it stands Liverpool are just left with a title to compete with which is the English Premier League as it stands this season.