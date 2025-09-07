Kogi Poly Hikes Tuition Fees to N150,000, Parents and Students Protest

Parents and students have expressed shock after Kogi State Polytechnic announced a major increase in tuition fees for the 2025/2026 academic session.

According to an internal memo dated August 25, 2025, and signed by the school bursar, Dr. Adeika Obaro Obadaki, the new fees have been fixed at about N150,000 for regular students across all programs.

The memo, referenced as KGSP/BUR/002/Vol 1/140, was addressed to the Director of the Information Technology and Resource Centre (ITRC). It stated:

“I hereby write to forward to your office the management-approved tuition fees for regular students in their various programmes as per attached documents. This is forwarded for your information and necessary action.”

This sharp hike, from the previous range of N36,250 to N44,250, has sparked widespread concern about affordability, with many fearing that students may be forced to defer or abandon their education.

Meanwhile, the Academic Board approved the 2025/2026 academic calendar on September 4, 2025, fixing September 15, 2025, as the resumption date for both new and returning students (except those on SIWES). Registration closes on October 10, 2025, after which late registration will attract a compulsory N5,000 penalty fee.