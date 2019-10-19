Kogi Dep. Gov. Achuba impeached

Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, has been impeached by the State House of Assembly on the recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry that investigated allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him.

The leader of the House, Hassan Bello Abdulahi, representing Ajaokuta state constituency, who announced the decision of the House, said that Achuba stood impeached after a careful consideration of the report of the John Bayasea committee submitted earlier on Friday.

He said that the report was received, studied and deliberated upon and a unanimous decision was arrived at to impeach him and “he therefore stands impeached.”

Achuba had accused Gov. Yahaya Bello of withholding his salaries and allowances since 2017, but the government dismissed the allegation as untrue during hearing by the committee.