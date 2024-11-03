JUST IN: Underage Death Row Detainees in Nigeria Hospitalized After Falling Ill

Most of the 24 underage children arraigned in Abuja on November 1 have fallen ill after the Nigerian Correctional Service refused them entry to Kuje Prison, sources report.

Following their rejection, the malnourished children were held by the Nigeria Police Force in an adult detention facility in Abuja’s Apo area.

Although granted bail with strict conditions, about 20 of the minors are now hospitalized. Detained for over 90 days, these minors face charges linked to their involvement in the peaceful #EndBadGovernance protest in August, sparking criticism against President Bola Tinubu’s government for harsh treatment of young detainees.