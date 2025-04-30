Kim Kardashian Robbery Suspect Expresses Regret: “There Was Trauma”

Yunice Abbas, one of the men accused of robbing Kim Kardashian at gunpoint during her 2016 Paris ordeal, has publicly expressed regret—not because he was caught, but because of the emotional toll the crime took on the reality star.

Speaking before a jury on Tuesday, Abbas, now 72, admitted: “I regret it, not because I got caught, but because there was a trauma.”

Though he has a long criminal history, he said this was the first time he truly felt the weight of the emotional damage done to a victim.

The dramatic robbery, which took place while Kardashian was in Paris for Fashion Week, saw the thieves make off with an estimated $9 million worth of jewellery.

Abbas, who had earlier confessed to his involvement and even published a tell-all book in 2021 titled I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian, has since tried to distance himself from the full extent of the crime.

While on the stand, Abbas claimed he had no role in physically restraining Kardashian and remained downstairs as a lookout.

He also disputed the book’s controversial title, saying it wasn’t his choice and that it misrepresents his role in the heist.

Abbas is one of ten men facing trial in connection to the high-profile robbery. The group has been dubbed the “grandpa robbers” by French media due to their advanced ages—some of the accused are in their 70s and 80s.

The trial continues, shedding more light on one of the most shocking celebrity robberies in recent history.