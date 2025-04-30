Meta Launches New AI App to Compete with ChatGPT

Meta has introduced its new standalone AI assistant app in an effort to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The app, designed to offer direct access to Meta’s generative AI models, is now available to users.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, shared the launch through a video on Instagram, stating that the app would be a personal AI tool accessible primarily through voice interactions.

This new app will start with a basic level of personalization, using information about users’ interests.

As time goes on, users will have the option to share more details about themselves and their loved ones across Meta’s platforms.

The app also includes a social feed feature, where users can view posts generated by the AI of others.

Additionally, the app replaces Meta View as the companion app for Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, allowing seamless communication between the glasses, mobile app, and desktop interfaces.

This release follows Meta’s goal to create more interactive and integrated experiences for its users.

The move is seen as Meta’s answer to OpenAI’s growing dominance in the AI field with its ChatGPT assistant, which continues to evolve with regular updates.