Kiddwaya Hints at Joining the Music Industry with a Wealthy Advantage

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has hinted at his plans to dive into the music industry.

The 31-year-old reality star shared his thoughts on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, joking about using his father’s wealth to create a top-notch music team.

He wrote, “Maybe I should enter this music business as well. Popsi is rich, so we’ll just hire the best of everyone. Let me see how it goes.”

In recent years, it has become a trend for Nigerian reality TV stars to transition into the music scene after gaining fame.

Notable examples include Timi Dakolo, Omawunmi, Iyanya, Chidinma, Laycon, and Efe Money, all of whom launched their music careers after their time on reality shows.

Will Kiddwaya become the next reality star to make waves in the music industry? Fans will have to wait and see!

