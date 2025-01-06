Court Grants N10m Bail to Woman accused of Threatening Seyi Tinubu, IGP

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to Olamide Thomas, who is accused of making death threats against Seyi Tinubu and Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun via social media.

The bail is set at N10 million, with the requirement of one surety in the same amount. Justice Emeka Nwite ruled on Monday that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence indicating that Olamide would flee if granted bail.

In his ruling, Justice Nwite stated that he had thoroughly reviewed the affidavits from both the defense and the prosecution. He emphasized that if there is no risk of flight or interference with the trial, it serves justice to allow bail.

The judge mandated that the surety must submit an affidavit of means, a three-year tax clearance certificate, and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Additionally, both Olamide and the surety are required to provide two recent passport photographs and have the surety’s address verified.

The case has been adjourned until February 18 for trial.

Olamide was previously arraigned on December 20 and had been remanded at Suleja Correctional Centre after pleading not guilty to three counts of cyberbullying related to her social media posts threatening Tinubu and Egbetokun, as well as Police Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi.

The charges stem from a video in which she allegedly made threatening remarks in Yoruba, claiming that Tinubu would die within the year and predicting calamity for his family.

