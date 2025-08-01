JUST IN: Health Minister Meets Striking Nurses as Warning Strike Grounds Services Nationwide

Minister of Health, Prof. Ali Pate, on Friday held a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and officials from the Ministry of Labour as the nurses’ nationwide warning strike entered its fourth day.

The meeting aimed to break the deadlock in ongoing negotiations after the union downed tools on July 29, accusing the Federal Government of ignoring a 15-day ultimatum issued on July 14.

Meanwhile, The News Chronicle recalls that the week-long strike, expected to last until August 5, was triggered by unresolved grievances over poor welfare, dire working conditions, and what the union describes as years of government neglect.

NANNM National Chairman, Morakinyo Rilwan, insisted on Friday that the strike would continue, despite the meeting, accusing the government of failing to make any meaningful contact during the ultimatum period.

“As far as we are concerned, there has been no communication from the government to this moment. The strike is on and nothing is stopping it,” Rilwan declared.

The nurses’ demands include:

Upward review of shift and uniform allowances

Implementation of a distinct salary structure

Increased core duty allowance

Mass recruitment of nurses

Establishment of a dedicated nursing department in the Federal Ministry of Health

Rilwan emphasized that the strike was not a top-down decision, but a reflection of mounting frustration among nurses across the country.