Keep the Momentum in Aligning Education with the Labour Market

Nigeria has finally taken a step in the right direction — one that deserves genuine applause. The recent move to align education with the realities of the labour market is not just another policy; it is a turning point that could redefine the future of millions of young Nigerians. For once, the conversation has shifted from certificates to skills, from theory to practice, and from memorization to innovation. But while this step is commendable, it must not end here. Starting well is good; finishing strong is better.

For decades, the Nigerian education system has suffered from a painful disconnect. Students spend years studying subjects that have little relevance to the demands of the real world. Employers, on the other hand, continue to lament that graduates lack the skills needed to thrive in modern workplaces. This mismatch has led to frustration, unemployment, and wasted potential. The truth is simple, education that doesn’t connect to employability only produces dependency, not development.

That is why the renewed focus on linking learning to labour is a breath of fresh air. It is a chance to bridge the long-standing gap between classrooms and careers. It signals a shift from an outdated education model to one that prepares learners for the realities of a fast-changing economy. But for this transformation to mean something, it must be consistent, deliberate, and sustained.

History has shown us that Nigeria’s greatest challenge is not in starting reforms but in sustaining them. Beautiful policies often begin with enthusiasm and end with neglect. Committees are formed, promises are made, and soon after the cameras fade, so does the commitment. This one must be different. The alignment of education with the labour market is too critical to be another project that dies midway. The government, the private sector, and the education community must guard it fiercely from the usual cycle of abandonment.

The benefits of seeing it through are immense. When education responds to industry needs, unemployment drops, innovation rises, and productivity soars. Graduates become creators, not just job seekers. Employers spend less time retraining staff, and the economy gains a competitive edge. A nation that builds its people builds its prosperity and this reform has the power to do just that.

To make it work, Nigeria must strengthen collaboration between schools and industries. The private sector must help shape the curriculum to reflect emerging market trends. Technical and vocational education should be revitalized, not stigmatized. Teachers must be retrained to teach practical, hands-on skills. Students must also be encouraged to embrace learning that equips them to think critically, solve problems, and create value.

This movement also requires financial commitment. Education cannot evolve without proper investment in infrastructure, technology, and human capacity. Digital literacy, data science, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurship are not futuristic concepts, they are the language of today’s economy. If Nigeria fails to embed them in its education system now, it risks leaving its youth behind in a world that is moving fast.

But beyond the systems and structures, this change requires willpower – the determination to follow through, to monitor progress, and to hold leaders accountable. The beauty of this initiative will only shine when it produces results: when graduates can walk confidently into jobs, when employers can hire locally without frustration, and when education once again becomes a source of national pride.

This reform is not just about skills; it’s about dignity. It’s about giving young Nigerians the tools to build lives of purpose and independence. It’s about ending the heartbreak of potential wasted because schools and industries speak different languages. It’s about securing the country’s future by investing in its people today.

So yes, Nigeria deserves applause for this bold step. But applause is not the finish line, it is the encouragement to keep going. Let this reform not fade into memory like so many others before it. Let it be pursued with the same energy it was launched, carried with vision, and implemented with courage.

If Nigeria can see this through, it will not just fix its education system; it will rewrite its story, a story of a nation that chose not to stop halfway, but to walk steadily to greatness, one skill, one student, and one reform at a time.

Samuel Jekeli A Human Resources Professional writes from FCT, Abuja.