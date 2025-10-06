BOGIS Intensifies Efforts to End Land Ownership Conflicts in Maiduguri

The Borno Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) has intensified efforts to resolve ongoing land ownership disputes in Maiduguri.Â

This follows the submission of a report by the Committee on House Numbering and Identification of Statutory Plots in the BOSA 178 Layout.

On Friday, BOGIS Executive Secretary, Engr. Adam Bukar Bababe met with representatives of affected residents and recognized landowners to discuss fair and transparent ways to resolve the issues and promote orderly land management in the city.

Engr. Bababe said the agency has introduced specific measures to guide the resolution process. According to him, any structure built on access roads will be regularized after payment of penalties and applicable land charges.

He explained that original title holders whose plots were fenced by illegal occupants will keep ownership of their land. People with unclaimed plots or buildings were also urged to visit BOGIS to process their documents and confirm rightful ownership to avoid future disputes.

The Executive Secretary further stated that those occupying plots belonging to others must reconcile with the rightful owners and undergo verification.

He added that anyone unable to reach an agreement or complete the regularization process should seek redress in court, as BOGIS will not intervene in personal conflicts.

Engr. Bababe emphasized that only those with valid Powers of Attorney will be recognized as legitimate owners.

He urged all affected persons to complete their documentation before the end of October, as the agency wraps up the two-year-long resolution exercise.

The Committee Chairman, Babagana Hassan, revealed that around 1,900 houses were identified during the numbering exercise, including developed, underdeveloped, and encroached plots.

He encouraged residents to take advantage of the ongoing opportunity to regularize their status with BOGIS.

One of the affected residents, Mustapha, told The News Chronicle after the meeting that BOGIS is making commendable efforts to resolve land issues and promote peace in the state. He also called on residents to support the state governmentâ€™s efforts to make Borno better.

Mustapha further praised BOGIS for handling the matter transparently and for maintaining peaceful engagement with the community.