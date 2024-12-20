Katsina to Build Northern Nigeria’s First Pharmaceutical Plant

The Katsina state governor, Dr Dikko Radda has revealed plans to establish a pharmaceutical plant in the state, the first in Northern Nigeria.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance local healthcare, with over N5 billion invested in healthcare infrastructure since the governor took office.

During the launch of a new Pharma-grade Warehouse and the start of free medical services for tuberculosis and leprosy, Governor Radda shared that the pharmaceutical plant would focus on producing essential medications, reducing reliance on imports, and improving local drug availability.

Additionally, N300 million is allocated in the 2025 budget to expand the drug revolving fund scheme.

The governor also noted significant financial commitments to the Drugs and Medical Supply Agency, including N96 million for the drug fund and N100 million to improve operations.

He thanked international partners like UNICEF and the National Product Supply Management Chain Programme for their contributions to the new warehouse.

Dr. Fatima Shuaibu, Executive Secretary of the State Drugs and Medical Supply Agency, highlighted the warehouse’s advanced features, including temperature-controlled storage, a quality assurance lab, and a drug information center.

She also requested further support for the facility’s power supply.

UNICEF’s Rahma Farah emphasized that the warehouse upgrade is part of a nationwide initiative to improve medical storage and enhance healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

