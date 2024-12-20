9mobile Users Face Prolonged Network Disruption

Subscribers of 9mobile have been grappling with a major network outage, leaving them without voice, data, and Internet services.

The disruption has caused widespread frustration, especially for businesses relying on the network for operations.

The issue, persisting for several days, stemmed from a combination of setbacks.

A fire incident at 9mobile’s main data center in Lagos significantly disrupted services in Lagos and the South-West region.

Prior to this, the network had already been affected by fibre cuts and acts of vandalism in Lagos and Abuja, leading to service interruptions nationwide.

While services have been restored in some regions, including the North and South-South, restoration efforts are ongoing in other affected areas.

The telecom operator has reassured its users of prompt resolution and urged them to reach out to customer support if they encounter further challenges.

With over 3.39 million subscribers as of October 2024, the firm continues to face scrutiny as users await the full restoration of services.

