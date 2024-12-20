Nigeria Receives 11,200 Mpox Vaccine Doses From America

Nigeria is set to take delivery of 11,200 doses of the Mpox vaccine today in Abuja.

This contribution, provided by the United States and coordinated through Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, marks a significant step in addressing the ongoing Mpox outbreak.

This shipment is part of a larger global initiative to distribute vaccines to regions grappling with the disease, which has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Nine African nations, including Nigeria, are beneficiaries of the first allocation phase under the Access and Allocation Mechanism (AAM).

The Mpox vaccines, manufactured by Bavarian Nordic, are a key component of international efforts to curb the outbreak.

Gavi has also extended financial support to countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda for vaccine deployment.

In addition to this batch, more vaccines are expected to arrive across the continent by the end of 2024, enhancing preparedness and response measures.

