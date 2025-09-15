Katsina Peace Deal with Bandits Sparks Outrage

Last week, the Katsina State Government, led by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, announced a peace deal with some bandit groups in the state.

The government said the agreement was aimed at restoring peace and promoting development in communities long affected by insecurity.

Several bandit leaders reportedly signed the accord, promising to lay down their arms and embrace peace. But the decision has drawn heavy criticism from security experts and members of the public, who doubt the sincerity and durability of such deals.

In an interview with The News Chronicle on Monday, Borno-based security analyst M. Wakili dismissed the peace pact as “nonsense,” calling it a ploy to deceive both the government and the people.

Wakil argued that bandits and terrorists cannot be trusted to genuinely repent because of the financial and material benefits they gain from their crimes. “A terrorist can never repent. The only solution is for the government to eliminate them and cut off their sources of income,” he said.

He also pointed out that attacks have continued even after the deal. “Just this morning, I saw a report of bandits striking in the same area where the agreement was signed. What is the meaning of this so called peace deal?” Wakil asked.

Accusing the government of playing politics with security, wakil insisted that authorities already know who the bandits are and where they operate. “They should stop this drama and focus on protecting lives and property,” he added.

M. Wakil recalled warning during interview With the Newsmen in Maiduguri that neither Boko Haram insurgents nor North West bandits can be expected to repent voluntarily, given the profits they make from kidnapping, extortion, and other crimes.

Meanwhile, The News Chronicle gathered that some other North West state governments are also considering dialogue with bandits as an alternative to military action.

Supporters of this approach argue that peace talks could reduce violence and create opportunities for rehabilitation.

But critics like Wakil maintain that such accords only embolden criminals, leaving innocent citizens to face continued attacks, abductions, and displacement.