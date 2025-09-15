Group urges S’East residents to join CVR, cites worrisome INEC stats

An Abia State-based pro-democracy and good governance advocacy group, the Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD), on Monday, expressed concerns over recently released data by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, placing Southeastern Nigeria as the lowest-ranked region in national voter registration figures.

The recent data, which the FENRAD has described as disheartening, has raised concerns about the level of civic participation in the zone.

In a chat with The News Chronicle Correspondent, the Executive Director of the FENRAD, Comrade Nelson Nwafor called on all eligible residents of Abia State and the Southeast zone to turn out massively for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

According to Nwafor, voter registration remains the foundation of democratic participation and a decisive step towards electing responsive and accountable leaders in the 2027 general elections.

Describing the INEC statistics on the Southeast voter registration as alarming, the FENRAD boss urged eligible residents, particularly youths, women, and first-time voters, to rise to the challenge and secure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“It is disheartening that the Southeast is lagging behind in voter registration, according to INEC’s own data.

“We urge all eligible residents, especially youths, women, and first-time voters, to rise to the occasion and register. The power to decide the future lies in the voter’s card,” he said.

FENRAD also encouraged citizens to take advantage of the exercise to register afresh, update their details, or transfer their PVCs if necessary, emphasizing that voter registration is both a civic duty and an instrument of empowerment.

Beyond mobilizing citizens, the group called on INEC to step up its sensitization campaigns, particularly in rural areas where access to information is limited.

“FENRAD recommends a blend of grassroots outreach, town hall meetings, faith-based platforms, media campaigns, and social media strategies to ensure that no eligible voter is left behind.

“INEC must not treat voter education as a routine. The Commission must adopt proactive and innovative approaches to reach the grassroots,” Nwafor stressed.

He reaffirmed the group’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy by deepening civic participation and promoting credible elections in collaboration with stakeholders.