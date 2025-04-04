Kanye West and Bianca Censori Split Finally – Kim Kardashian Reaches Out

After months of speculation, Kanye West has seemingly confirmed the end of his marriage to Bianca Censori in the most “Ye” way possible — through lyrics.

In his new track “BIANCA,” which DJ Akademiks previewed during a live stream on April 2, the controversial rapper openly reflects on the breakdown of their relationship, hinting that Censori has left him following a string of troubling public behaviors and inflammatory social media posts.

“My baby ran away, but she tried to get me committed first. I’m not going to the hospital because I’m not sick, I just don’t understand it,” Kanye raps in the emotional single from his upcoming album “WW3.”

The song’s lyrics suggest Censori, 30, experienced a panic attack, allegedly triggered by Ye’s latest round of online rants.

“She’s having a panic attack and she doesn’t like the way I tweeted / I really don’t know where she’s at / I stay up all night until Bianca’s back,” he continues.

The couple, who married in 2022, had long stirred public fascination with their bold fashion moments and intensely private lifestyle.

While there is no official confirmation of a divorce filing, the song marks Kanye’s first public acknowledgment that the pair is no longer on the same page.

Speculation grew in February after the couple’s controversial appearance at the 2025 Grammys, where Bianca wore a revealing transparent dress. Shortly afterward, Kanye wiped his Instagram, reportedly unfollowed Bianca, and was seen arriving separately from her at a Los Angeles studio on March 3.

According to E! News, Kanye’s team has not responded to requests for comment. Still, insiders say the marriage has been rocky for months.

Kim Kardashian Reaches Out – But Gets No Response

In a surprising development, Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s ex-wife and the mother of his four children, reportedly contacted Bianca Censori after hearing news of the breakup.

“Kim feels like she’s the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through,” a source told Page Six.

Despite the gesture, Censori allegedly ignored the message. But sources say Kim’s intention wasn’t to pry — she wanted to extend empathy and let Bianca know she’s not alone.

“It was important to Kim to let her know she’s there if and when she ever needs someone to talk to,” the insider shared.

Kardashian, 44, finalized her divorce from West in November 2022. She reportedly found out about the split the same way fans did—through Kanye’s new music.

Alongside “BIANCA,” Ye also shared cryptic tweets in late March about betrayal, love, and heartbreak:

“When you look at that betrayal list I realized I was just a part of people’s strategies… I took the word love to mean love when it really meant I love the opportunity.”

He added, “When my heart is broken, it breaks my mind too. That’s why I drank Henny to go to the awards that night.”

Ye also allegedly texted someone, saying, “Just like to see people fulfill their dreams so they can sht on me later.”*

These raw expressions divide fans — some are concerned for his well-being, others see the lyrics as a cry for help and reflection.

As for Bianca, she has remained publicly silent, with no social media response or appearances since the song’s release.