Kano Governor Distributes Goats to Empower 2,386 Women

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has distributed 7,158 goats to 2,386 women as part of a program to reduce poverty and promote self-reliance.

The initiative, part of the second phase of the Livestock Fattening Programme under the Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project, provides each beneficiary with three goats.

Women from all 44 local government areas in the state are being supported to start livestock farming and generate income.

According to the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, the program aims to help vulnerable groups through livestock entrepreneurship. In future phases, the state plans to distribute 1,342 cows and 1,822 rams to women and youths.

Governor Yusuf highlighted that the initiative, valued at N2.3 billion, is part of his administration’s effort to reduce poverty with sustainable and inclusive programs.

He encouraged beneficiaries to use the livestock wisely, stressing the importance of accountability to achieve the program’s goals.

“This program isn’t just about distributing livestock. It’s about creating a sustainable economic model to uplift communities and reduce dependence on government aid,” Yusuf said.

The program aims to integrate women and youths into the agricultural value chain, improve household incomes, and foster grassroots economic growth.

