BREAKING: DSS Raids Kano FM Stations, Seeks Organisers of #EndBadGovernance Press Conference

Security agents in Kano State, including the Department of State Services (DSS), are reportedly targeting journalists and families of victims of police brutality who participated in a press conference organized by the Victims Support Initiative Nigeria (VSIN).

The press conference, held on Monday, saw bereaved families call for justice and accountability for the killings of their loved ones during the #EndBadGovernance protests last August.

Malam Yahya Ibrahim, a grieving parent, urged President Bola Tinubu to establish an independent inquiry into the deaths.

Journalists who covered the event revealed that security personnel had been questioning them about the identities of the parents and organizers involved in the conference.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...