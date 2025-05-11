Kano Gov Facilitates Release of Eight Female Inmates in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has secured the freedom of eight female inmates from the Goron-Dutse Correctional Facility after settling their fines and compensation charges.



Among those released were two pregnant women and two nursing mothers.

This was made known in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, on Saturday in Kano.

The governor had paid an unannounced visit to the correctional center, where he assessed the welfare conditions of the inmates and explored strategies for improving their rehabilitation and support systems.

Governor Yusuf restated his administration’s resolve to enhance conditions within correctional institutions across the state and to initiate the gradual release of inmates held for minor infractions.

He voiced concern over the alarming number of detainees yet to be tried, revealing that out of 1,939 inmates at the Goron-Dutse facility, only 382 had received convictions, with 1,557 still awaiting trial.

To address this, he pledged collaboration with the judiciary to expedite legal processes and decongest detention centers.

Addressing the inmates during his visit, the governor said,

“Remain hopeful and view your situation as a test of fate.”

He urged them to prepare for reintegration into society with a renewed mindset and commitment to transformation.

In a bid to improve living conditions, Governor Yusuf directed that cows, various food items, mattresses, blankets, and beverages be immediately supplied to the inmates.

The governor also made a surprise stop at the Janguza Maximum Security Correctional Centre, where he announced plans to relocate inmates from the Kurmawa Correctional Centre to the more spacious Janguza facility. He commended the infrastructure and general condition of the center.

Governor Yusuf encouraged young inmates to take time for self-reflection and channel their experiences toward positive change.

He also acknowledged the contributions of retired General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, former Minister of Interior, for his role in the establishment of the Janguza facility.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to restorative justice, the governor pledged continued support for inmate reintegration, including access to education and vocational training.

Inmates at both facilities expressed appreciation for the governor’s gesture and his dedication to improving their lives.