Kamala’s Loss Highlights How Africans Are More Disposed To Elect Female Presidents Than Americans

The recent political journey of Kamala Harris, the United States’ first female Vice President, has brought new attention to an ongoing question: Is America truly ready for a female president? While Harris has broken significant barriers, her path to the highest office seems uncertain. In contrast, Africa, a continent often stereotyped as traditional and patriarchal, has seen a surprising number of women serve as presidents. African nations have placed trust in female leaders time and again, raising the question of why the United States, a self-styled global leader in democratic ideals, has been reluctant to fully embrace female leadership at the national level.

In light of these contrasting experiences, a thought-provoking picture emerges: Could African countries be more disposed to elect women as national leaders than the United States? This article examines the surprising openness in African nations to female presidents and the cultural, social, and historical factors that may make America more resistant to a woman leading the country.

Over the past few decades, a series of African countries have witnessed women rise to the highest political offices, often in circumstances that required decisive, unifying leadership. Some notable examples include Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in Liberia, Joyce Banda in Malawi, and Sahle-Work Zewde in Ethiopia. These leaders did not just serve as figureheads; they actively addressed national crises, implemented policies, and represented their countries on the world stage.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female head of state, came to power in 2006 and led Liberia through a period of post-civil war reconstruction. During her two terms, Johnson Sirleaf spearheaded efforts to stabilize the economy and foster peace. Similarly, Joyce Banda took office in Malawi during an economic downturn and implemented tough policies aimed at addressing corruption and revitalizing the economy. Sahle-Work Zewde, who left office in October 2024 served as Ethiopia’s president and left Tanzania as the only African country with a female head of State. She was lauded for her work in diplomacy and peacekeeping, continuing the legacy of strong female African leaders.

While African women in leadership have faced obstacles, their ability to step into roles traditionally held by men highlights the continent’s unexpected openness to female presidents. Each leader brought unique strengths, often emphasizing social welfare, economic growth, and stability.

It will be recalled in this context that Kamala Harris’s election as Vice President marked a historic milestone. Not only did she shatter the glass ceiling as the first woman to serve in this role, but she also broke new ground as the first Black and South Asian individual to do so. Yet, despite her prominent position, Harris’s political journey underscores America’s complex relationship with gender and leadership. Despite her qualifications and visibility, her potential path to the presidency remains fraught with challenges, including public scrutiny, limited support within some voter groups, and a lingering societal reluctance toward electing a female head of state up to the moment she lost the presidential election.

Polling data and public opinion surveys repeatedly reveal Americans’ hesitancy to support a female president. While more Americans are open to the idea now than in the past, some still hold biases against female candidates. For instance, a 2023 Gallup poll showed that only around 60% of respondents would consider voting for a woman president, compared to nearly 90% who were open to male candidates. These attitudes suggest that many Americans still view a female president as a radical departure rather than an inevitable step forward.

Moreover, Harris has often been judged more harshly than her male counterparts, held to a standard that demands more than experience and competence. This scrutiny reflects a deeper cultural perception: while the idea of equality is celebrated, its realization in high office remains elusive.

Africa’s surprising readiness to embrace female leadership may stem from its complex cultural and historical contexts. While many African societies are traditionally patriarchal, women have historically played prominent roles as community leaders, queens, and spiritual figures. From Queen Nzinga in Angola to the Asantehemaa (Queen Mother) of the Ashanti Empire, Africa has long had a legacy of powerful women, even if these roles were not always political.

In times of crisis, some African nations have turned to women leaders, viewing them as symbols of peace, empathy, and restoration. Leaders like Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Joyce Banda came into office during periods of national turmoil, bringing a sense of stability that many citizens found comforting and essential. Additionally, African societies are often built around communal values, which may make it easier for female leaders to find acceptance as figures of unity and care.

In contrast, America’s individualistic culture tends to emphasize qualities traditionally associated with male leadership, such as decisiveness and strength. These attributes, while valuable, may sometimes overshadow qualities like empathy and diplomacy that female leaders often bring to the table. This difference in cultural values may partially explain why African countries have been more willing to elect female leaders, especially in times of need.

Africa’s history of female presidents, though limited, is noteworthy. Beyond Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Joyce Banda, the continent has seen leaders like Sylvie Kinigi, who served as Burundi’s interim president in 1993 after the assassination of President Melchior Ndadaye. Catherine Samba-Panza took office in the Central African Republic in 2014 amid a violent civil conflict, guiding the nation through a difficult transitional period. Ethiopia’s current president, Sahle-Work Zewde, continues to break barriers as the country’s first female head of state, focusing on diplomacy and unity.

These examples demonstrate that African societies have repeatedly turned to women leaders, often valuing their unique contributions in times of need. Even in cases where female leaders held interim or acting positions, the trust placed in them signifies a broader societal acceptance of women as competent national leaders.

The United States’ reluctance to elect a female president reflects a broader societal bias that affects women in many professional fields. Studies on gender and leadership show that women are often viewed through a “double bind” lens: if they exhibit traditionally masculine traits like assertiveness, they may be perceived as unfeminine or aggressive; if they embody stereotypically feminine traits, they may be viewed as weak or unfit for leadership.

This double standard contributes to a challenging environment for female candidates, making it difficult for them to appeal to the broader electorate. For Kamala Harris and future female presidential hopefuls, the path to the White House is complicated by these longstanding biases, suggesting that America’s journey toward gender equality in leadership may still have a long way to go.

Africa’s experiences with female leadership offer valuable lessons for the United States. African countries have demonstrated that women can lead successfully in times of crisis and stability alike, bringing unique strengths that complement traditional notions of leadership. By examining Africa’s openness to female presidents, Americans might find inspiration to move past outdated stereotypes and embrace a future where gender is not a barrier to the presidency.

The notion that Africa, often labeled as “conservative”, could be more progressive in this respect than the United States highlights the need for introspection. For a nation that prides itself on democratic ideals, America’s resistance to a female president is a stark contrast to the progress made in many African countries.

In fact, while Kamala Harris’s failed attempt to become American President for now, is regrettable, it is no doubt a step forward, even as it also underscores a deeper societal hesitation in America. Meanwhile, Africa’s acceptance of female presidents serves as a powerful example that gender does not determine one’s capacity to lead. By learning from African nations, America can move closer to achieving true equality in its highest offices, paving the way for a future where female presidents are as common as their male counterparts.

