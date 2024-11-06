Harris Declines to Address Supporters as Election Night at Howard Ends Somberly

Vice President Kamala Harris’s election night rally at Howard University, her alma mater, began with hope but ended in tension and uncertainty as the race remained too close to call.

Staying active throughout Election Day, Harris dialed into radio shows in Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Milwaukee to encourage turnout. In one call, she spoke to Black men specifically, describing her opponent as driven by “vengeance” and “grievance “ and saying she had stayed focused despite his repeated personal attacks. Harris was also seen at the Democratic National Committee building, bringing a box of Doritos—her favorite snack—to volunteers making calls on her behalf.

In an email to The Washington Post, Ben Vinson III, Howard University’s President noted that this was the first time a presidential campaign had held its election night event on a college campus. As results remain unresolved, Harris’s campaign has not announced an exact time for her concession speech, but Richmond suggested it would come Wednesday morning after the dust of a “razor-thin race” settles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...