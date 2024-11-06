Trump’ Victory: The Gain of Nigeria?

Congratulations! Donald Trump. Your weight isn’t light, not even medium. It is at best description a mega weight .

What a beautiful come back he made. A show of determination and courage. It seems his power is only powerful with women but dwindles and shrinks before men? Just thinking aloud anyway.

Congratulations to those who for their personal reasons and convictions are happy over Donald’ victory. We all have reasons for either hating or liking somebody or something. Such is the beauty of freedom, which of course isn’t devoid of consequences which may not be as exciting or otherwise of ones initial predilection or aversion.

Nigeria is a test case here. In 2015 it was a mega heralding of a seeming messiah that turned into a mega misery. In 2023, another Sheriff was heralded though against the will of many. Those that hauled and shoved him down the throat of Nigerians, hyping his antecedent sterling performance are today grinding their teeth in pains and agony.

Life comes in two sides. What someone sees as poisonous may be the choice drink of another.

Interest is different so is aversion, what proves one wrong or right is time. It is time that unveils the hidden and makes our various supposition one of great credence and validity or mere verbose armchair permutation that amount to nothing.

Time proved them wrong, the 2015 and 2019 enthusiasts, same way it is proving same 2023 enthusiasts. It is red for everyone.

Sege banza the lyrics on many lips. Three more years to go, only time will tell how it would end and how it would begin again in 2027.

Since early today Donald Trump was declared the 47th President of United States of America, Nigerians in their frenzy and unsolicited analysis have been divided along many lines and interests. One could see the emission of strong and powerful energy, arguing, analysing, holding one another at sensitive areas with words couched and weaved with political sagacity and scarcism to make a point.

Listening to many of them, one surely would have the impression that indeed, Trump Presidency would either bring uhuru, eldorado or otherwise to the fledgling and cancerous socio-economic and political situation of our dear country.

It worries me, though I may be wrong in my perspectives how someone struggling, battling and trying to eke out a living could be so much engrossed advising someone who is far better by all standard than them.

Nigeria is presently going through the rough edges of her economic hardship. Fuel price as volatile as volcanic eruption, no control, no stability and naira falling and dancing in a whirlwind downward manner and security over lives and properties one with the porosity never seen or imagined.

How would the presidency of Trump help rebuild the dilapidated structure of our economy? How would the lose of Kamala, bring succour to the nail- bite economic situation of Nigeria? How has the politics of USA helped the economy of Nigeria and her growth politically? These and more are no rhetorical questions. I have mused through the whole thing, the only thing that I could hold with assurance is the fact that USA has been he bellwether of our woes, creating loops that seem and look nice to embrace, which becomes a death trap.

So why would I waste my time discussing American politics and spilling venoms to anybody that holds contrary opinions and views.

Expecting anything good from the politics of USA for Nigeria would mean expecting an Equatorial Guinea Baltasar Engonga to look with calmness without action a woman even in her hood.

I just like Donald Trump as person. I like his personality, his morals exclusive. I like his mien, his carriage very endearing. His eloquence and the ease of communication flawless.

Trump is beyond intimidation with a mindset that is akin to the new Sheriff in the jungle (Warthog) With a daring disposition that is legendary.

In his box of words he has all sorts. What you deserve he gladly would dish out either with sarcasm, sagacity, politeness, brashness, arrogance or joviality.

I knew Trump many years before he joined politics through his books. He has authored several books throughout his career. Here are some of the most notable ones:

*The Art of the Deal (1987)

*Surviving at the Top (1990)

*The America We Deserve(2000)

*How to Get Rich(2004)

*Think Like a Billionaire(2004) –

*Time to Get Tough: Making America #1 Again(2011)

*Crippled America: How to Make America Great Again(2015)

He is sound with an emotional intelligence that would neither cave Inn or get petrified at the face of challenges. Call him a one man squad, one wouldn’t be wrong.

Congratulations Donald!!

Nigerians! Stop analysing USA politics and Donald Trump’ presidency. Focus that energy more on proffering solutions to salvage Nigeria, already dancing a macabre dance on a precipice. Such would be more rewarding an engagement than all these social media armchair political permutation of USA politics, which at best is hollow and more of either blinking in admiration or hate a beautiful damsel in the dark, your existence isn’t a factor for her.

With Trump’s presidency all these crazy gender re- assignment, LGBTQ would simmer. For the next four years, no USA would in the open call himself or herself a cat, a dog, worm, ant etc.

Dr. Jarlath Uche Opara can be reached via Jarlathuche@gmail.com

