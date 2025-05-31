Kaduna Police Harvest Armed Robbers

Security forces in Kaduna State have stepped up efforts to tackle rising criminal activity, recording major successes in the fight against armed robbery and auto theft.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, disclosed in a statement on Friday that the police carried out a series of coordinated operations throughout May, leading to the arrest of multiple suspects and the recovery of stolen property.

“In a series of operations, in the month of May, the police apprehended individuals suspected of armed robbery and vehicle theft, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining law and order in the state,” he said.

Among the items recovered were five stolen vehicles, including a Toyota Hilux, Toyota Camry, and a Honda CRV. Hassan noted that the recovered assets also included nine Android smartphones taken during a robbery incident in Unguwan Rimi, located in Soba Local Government Area.

A total of nine individuals were arrested in connection with the various crimes, thanks to rapid intelligence gathering and actionable tips from members of the public.

The operations were carried out in key areas prone to criminal activity, such as major highways—including the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway—as well as in markets and residential neighborhoods.

According to Hassan, investigations are still underway to trace other members of the criminal networks responsible for the recent incidents.

He further noted that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, praised the officers for their proactive approach and quick response to intelligence reports.

Muhammad also assured residents that the command remains fully committed to ensuring that criminal elements are flushed out of the state.

Hassan reiterated that the recent successes reflect the command’s ongoing dedication to protecting lives and property, while reinforcing public trust in law enforcement across the state.