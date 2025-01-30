Kaduna Governor Resolves NUT Endwell Scheme Dispute with N548m Payment

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has approved releasing N548 million to the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Endwell Scheme, ending a prolonged dispute that affected thousands of teachers.

The landmark agreement, signed on January 30, 2025, prioritizes teachers’ welfare and strengthens collaboration between KADSUBEB and NUT.

This move highlights the Governor’s commitment to education, reflected in improved school infrastructure, teacher training, and access to quality education.

Teachers can now access their rightful benefits, reaffirming the administration’s dedication to good governance and human capital development.

Details later!!!

