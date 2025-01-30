"They Want Me to Take the Fall" – VDM Speaks on His Ongoing Legal Battle

The legal battle involving VDM, the family of lawyers (the Falanas), and Bobrisky seems to be taking unexpected twists and turns.

In a recent update, VDM shared details about the progress of the case, which appears to be moving at a frustratingly slow pace.

According to him, the case was first taken to a court in Lagos. However, when they appeared before the judge, they were told that the case had not been properly filed. As a result, the hearing was adjourned until February.

Even after his lawyer returned to court last week, the case still wasn’t filed correctly. Now, VDM has been informed that the case has been moved yet again to another court entirely.

Rumors are swirling that the reason behind moving the case to Lagos was to make things difficult for him.

With the added cost of flights, accommodation, and legal fees, it seems like an attempt to wear him down financially and emotionally. However, VDM remains steadfast, believing that justice will prevail.

Adding to the drama, he also heard that Bobrisky was advised to leave the country. If Bobrisky were still around, certain names might have been exposed names that some people would prefer to keep out of the spotlight.

According to VDM, there is an effort to shift all the blame onto him, but he is standing his ground, refusing to take the fall for everything.

