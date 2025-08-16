spot_img
August 16, 2025 - 4:05 PM

APC Loses Heavyweight Lawmaker To ADC

— By: Merit Ugolo

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Danji Shidi, who represented Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency of Taraba State, has officially pitched his tent with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following his exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Shidi made his new political alignment known in a statement personally signed by him on Saturday in Jalingo.

 

The statement obtained by The News Chronicle, reads “After due diligence, and wide consultations, I am pleased to announce that we will be charting a new course under the banner of the ADC.

 

“I want to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude for the love and solidarity you have shown since the day I stepped away from the ruling APC.

 

“Your overwhelming support is proof of the strength of our shared vision that this movement is genuine, resolute, and committed to rescuing the people of Taraba from the grip of bad governance.

 

“This will serve as our platform as we actively engage in the democratic process leading into the 2027 elections.

 

“I therefore call on all my supporters, sympathizers, and every lover of good governance to rally behind this movement.

 

“Let us join hands to liberate the downtrodden, lift our people from poverty, and bring succor to communities in need, by standing firmly with the ADC in every way,” he stated.

 

Shidi, who served two terms in the Green Chamber, was the APC candidate for the Taraba South Senatorial election in 2023. Although his party initially claimed victory, a Supreme Court ruling on intra-party disputes later validated Senator David Jimkuta as the rightful winner.

