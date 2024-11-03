Minister Shares Coke and Water For 52 Children Detained by FG Over #EndBadGovernance Protest 

The Ministry of Women Affairs has expressed deep concern over the recent detention of 52 children who were reportedly arrested on August 3, 2024, during the End Bad Governance protest in Kano and Kaduna states.

A statement personally signed by the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim said public concern about the treatment, safety, and rights of these detained children is duly acknowledged, and the Ministry is taking active steps to address these issues.

“Ensuring the rights of every child is paramount, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Child Rights Act, and international treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory. Every child, regardless of circumstance, is entitled to protection, dignity, and a fair judicial process under the law.

“Demonstrating her commitment to the welfare of these children, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs made a personal visit to the detention facility late at night, where she engaged directly with the children. In this interaction, she offered comfort, listened to their concerns, and assured them of her commitment to their well-being. The Minister has also held discussions with authorities to ensure the children are receiving appropriate care and that their rights are being safeguarded.

“Communications are underway with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Justice, the judiciary, and correctional institutions, to ensure that these children’s cases are expedited and heard in juvenile courts as mandated by law. Active monitoring of their welfare is ongoing, and the Ministry is collaborating with child rights advocates to ensure no child suffers undue harm, discrimination, or maltreatment.

“Plans are in place to work closely with child protection services to provide post-release psychological counseling, social support, and rehabilitation to facilitate these children’s reintegration into their communities. In partnership with stakeholders, the Ministry is also exploring educational opportunities for the children to support their growth and well-being beyond this challenging experience.

“To further address the public’s concerns, the President has directed the Attorney General of the Federation to review the cases of these minors swiftly. The Ministry is confident that justice will prevail, in alignment with Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law and the principles of child protection.

“In addition, the Ministry is adopting a Whole-of-Society Approach (WoSA) to address juvenile delinquency. Through collaborative efforts with all relevant stakeholders, the goal is to strengthen existing systems and structures, with a focus on reforming the juvenile justice system. Key initiatives will include revising laws to address juvenile delinquency and fostering multi-sectoral engagement to empower communities and authorities to prevent juvenile delinquency across Nigeria.

“The Ministry of Women Affairs assures all concerned citizens that it will continue to advocate for the rights of these children and work tirelessly to secure a just outcome. Protecting the rights of all children remains a priority, and every effort will be made to guarantee their safety, welfare, and justice,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...