JUST IN: Taraba State Governor’s Sister Dies After Accidental Shooting During Bandit Attack

Atsi Kefas, the sister of Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas, has passed away after being accidentally shot by a police escort during an attack by armed bandits.

The incident occurred last Thursday along Kente Road in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Atsi was traveling with her mother, Jumai Kefas, when gunmen attacked their vehicle. In the chaos, a police officer assigned to escort the family mistakenly shot Atsi while trying to fend off the attackers.

She was rushed to a hospital in Abuja for advanced medical care but succumbed to her injuries on Sunday night.

A source close to the governor confirmed her passing, stating, “Yes, the younger sister of the Taraba State Governor, who was shot during the bandit attack, has died.”

The governor and his family have yet to issue an official statement.

