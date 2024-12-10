Amazon Enters Car Sales Market 

Amazon has launched Amazon Autos, a new online platform that allows customers to buy new cars directly from local dealerships.

The service will start with Hyundai vehicles in 48 U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta.

The move into the car market follows Amazon’s announcement over a year ago that it would soon sell vehicles online.

Plans are in place to expand operations to other cities and add more car brands by 2025.

Amazon Autos offers a simple shopping experience, letting users search for cars by features, model, or trim.

The platform allows users to finance purchases, complete paperwork digitally, and schedule vehicle pickups at their chosen dealership.

Trade-ins will also be processed through the site.

Unlike other platforms that focus on used cars, Amazon’s service will only list new cars.

Leasing and additional financing options are expected to roll out in the near future.

The site eliminates price negotiations by offering set prices with all taxes and fees included at checkout, which may simplify the process for buyers.

