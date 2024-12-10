Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa Sells Out UK Premiere Ahead of December 20, 2024

Award-winning actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, is proving once again why she’s a fan favorite!

Her upcoming movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, is already breaking records ahead of its highly-anticipated UK premiere on December 20, 2024.

In an exciting announcement today, December 10, 2024, Nile Media Entertainment—the movie’s international distributors—shared the incredible news on their Instagram page:

“Yayyyyy! Everybody Loves Jenifa December 20th UK premiere is SOLD OUT. Congratulations @funkejenifaakindele, congratulations Jenifans. But, more screens have been added,” the post read.

The movie is already a global hit in the making! Nile Media revealed they’ve secured distribution rights for the film across six continents, while FilmOne Entertainment will handle the local rollout in Nigeria.

For fans back home, the comedy-drama is set to hit Nigerian cinemas on December 13, 2024. It promises a perfect mix of nostalgia and humor that will leave audiences laughing and reminiscing.

In a viral video, Funke herself predicted the movie would rake in an impressive N5 billion at the box office. “We are making N5 billion this year,” she declared confidently.

With sold-out screenings and additional showings being added, it’s clear that Everybody Loves Jenifa is already stealing hearts. Whether you’re in the UK, Nigeria, or anywhere else in the world, this is one movie you won’t want to miss.

