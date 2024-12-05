JUST IN: Take-It-Back Movement Declares December 10 Protests Over Dele Farotimi’s Remand

The Take-It-Back Movement announced nationwide and global protests on December 10, 2024, against the Nigerian judiciary following the remand of human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi.

Farotimi, accused of defaming legal luminary Afe Babalola in his book Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System, was denied bail by an Ekiti State Magistrate Court on charges of cybercrime.

The protests, titled “Nigerians Refuse to Be SILENCED,” will hold in Lagos, Abuja, Ado-Ekiti, and London.

Critics allege Farotimi’s remand is judicial intimidation, with international human rights groups pressuring King’s College London to sever ties with Babalola and return his £10 million donation.

The case has sparked global outrage, with activists condemning what they view as an attempt to suppress dissent.

