JUST IN: Four Federal Lawmakers Dump Labour Party For APC

Four members of the Labour Party in the House of Representatives have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The four LP candidates that defected on the floor of the House on Thursday Dec 5 are from four states; Kaduna, Imo, Edo and Cross River.

Speaker of the lower chamber, Abbas Tajudeen announced the defection on the floor of the House.

The lawmakers are Chinedu Okere (Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West Constituency), Mathew Donatus (Kaura Federal Constituency of Kaduna), Akiba Bassey (Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Constituency) and Esosa Iyawe (Oredo Federal Constituency of Edo).

