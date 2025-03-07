JUST IN: Reckless Driver Hits Police Inspector in Abuja, Causing Serious Injuries

A police inspector suffered serious injuries after being hit by a reckless driver who drove the wrong way near the National Mosque in Abuja on Thursday night.

According to a security source, the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. when the driver, David Auta, was driving a Toyota Hummer Bus (Reg. No. FKJ 527 CW).

He ignored traffic signs and took a one-way route from the National Christian Center toward Wuse Zone 4.

The vehicle struck Inspector James Haruna, who was on routine stop-and-search duty at Gate 1 of the National Mosque.

The impact left him with bruises and a fractured left leg. He was immediately taken to the National Hospital, Abuja, where he is receiving treatment.

The police quickly arrested the driver and impounded his vehicle. Investigations are ongoing, and Auta is expected to face charges for dangerous driving and obstructing law enforcement.