FG Introduces Guidelines for Organ Transplant Services

The federal government has introduced new guidelines for setting up and managing organ and tissue transplant services in the country.

The aim is to ensure proper regulation, promote ethical practices, and align with international medical standards.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, officially presented the document in Abuja.

The guidelines were finalized on November 13, 2024, after a thorough review process.

The minister described the initiative as a major step toward improving organ donation and transplant procedures in Nigeria.

He noted that organ transplantation gives hope to people with severe organ failure and offers them a second chance at life.

The minister, represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr. Salahudeen Jimoh, said the guidelines were developed through collaboration among medical experts, legal professionals, professional bodies, and the media.

He explained that the document was carefully reviewed to address specific challenges in the country’s healthcare system.

One of the key concerns is the rise in unethical organ harvesting and other illegal practices.

To tackle this, the new regulations focus on donor protection, patient safety, ethical transplant procedures, and strict compliance measures.

The government also plans to map and certify all health facilities involved in organ transplants to ensure they meet required standards.

Additionally, an organ donation and transplantation registry will be created to properly manage organ donations across the country.

The government said these efforts will help build trust in the transplant system and ensure that all procedures are carried out transparently and responsibly.