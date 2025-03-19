President Tinubu Appoints Board Members for NISO

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed executive and non-executive board members for the newly created Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

This move implements the Electricity Act of 2023.

Dr. Adesegun Olugbade has been named the Board Chairman, while Engineer Abdu Mohammed Bello will serve as the Managing Director.

The President also appointed four Executive Directors: Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali for Systems Operation, Engineer Shehu Abba-Aliyu for Systems Planning, Dr. Edmund Eje for Market Operations, and Mr. Babajide Ibironke for Finance and Corporate Services.

Additionally, several Non-Executive Directors were appointed: Engineer Lamu Audu (representing Generation), Mrs. Folake Soetan (Distribution), Mr. Tajudeen Giwa-Osagie (Market Expert), Engineer Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz (Transmission), and Alhaji Mahmuda Mamman, the Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Power.

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) will oversee the final steps of the recruitment process.

These appointments follow a recommendation from Vice President Kashim Shettima and a thorough selection process carried out by the Independent Board Nomination Committee (IBNC) in partnership with Phillips Consulting Limited.

The establishment of NISO is a key requirement of the Electricity Act (2023), which mandates the separation of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) into two entities: a Transmission System Provider (TSP) and an Independent System Operator (ISO).

NISO was officially established by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on April 30, 2024. The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) are its shareholders, each holding equal shares.