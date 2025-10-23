spot_img
October 23, 2025 - 3:14 PM

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

News
— By: Pius Kadon

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Professor Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman
INEC Chair, Prof. Joash Ojo-Amupitan (SAN)

The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, ahead of his formal swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu.

 

The law professor arrived at the State House on Thursday morning to a warm reception from dignitaries and guests before the ceremony scheduled for 1:00 p.m., The News Chronicle gathered.

 

Today’s event officially ushers in Amupitan’s tenure as Nigeria’s chief electoral umpire—barely a week after his confirmation by the Senate on October 16, following an intense screening session.

 

During his screening, the 58-year-old legal scholar pledged to reposition the commission, deepen electoral transparency, and rebuild citizens’ confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process.

 

“We must get to a point where even the loser will congratulate the winner and say, ‘You won fairly and well.’ Only then will voters’ confidence return,” Amupitan declared.

 

 

 

Appointed by President Tinubu and endorsed by the National Council of State, Amupitan succeeds Professor Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure recently expired, making him the sixth substantive head of INEC since its creation.

 

Amupitan also addressed allegations linking him to President Tinubu’s legal team during the 2023 presidential election petition proceedings, describing them as false and politically motivated.

 

“I never appeared before the Presidential Election Tribunal or the Supreme Court for any of the parties,” he stated firmly, pledging to maintain neutrality and professionalism in his new role.

 

 

 

Following his swearing-in, Professor Amupitan is expected to proceed to INEC headquarters to formally take charge and begin the transition process that will shape the next phase of Nigeria’s electoral administration.

 

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
